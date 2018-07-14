Share:

KHANEWAL-The district administration said that it top priority is to conduct free and fair elections as per the instructions of Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP].

Talking to the media, the deputy commissioner said that political activities of the candidates were being monitored in the district.

He said that monitoring officers were taking action against candidates found guilty of violating the code of conduct prescribed by the ECP.

He said that all the candidates had been directed to adhere to the ECP code of conduct or they would face the music otherwise.

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry also apprised the journalists of betterment in sanitary condition in Khanewal City and surroundings.

He claimed that he was committed to the renovation and beautification of the district, adding that he would turn Khanewal in a green city.

He said that availability of clean drinking water, completion of incomplete development projects, cleanliness, and renovation of Khanewal City were amongst his priorities.

"In this regard, instructions have been given to the officers concerned," he stated. "You'll see change within few months," he assured. Outgoing Assistant Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi was also present on the occasion.

DC Ashfaq Ahmed urged residents and social activists of Khanewal district to participate in the upcoming tree plantation drive to make their district green and clean.

He said that the district administration would provide saplings to the people and organisations interested in becoming part of the drive.