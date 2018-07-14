Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and President Sardar Masood Khan strongly condemned the arrest of Asiya Andarbi and other Hurriyat Conference leaders in Occupied Kashmir. They asked the international community to take notice of the unwarranted actions of Indian army against the political leadership.

"India must implement the recommendations of UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) report, stop gross violation of human rights and allow international investigators into Kashmir to assess the rights situation in the Held Valley," Prime Minister said while condemning the recent arrest of Dukhtaran e Milat Chief Asiya Andarabi and other leaders.

She was arrested in a case registered by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) charging her for "waging war against India". The prime minister said that Ms Andarabi was taken into custody ahead of death anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani and she is still under arrest for six days. "Asiya Andarabi and other Huriyat leadors are being punished for raising voice against the oppressive Indian rule and demanding India to quit Kashmir," he regretted.

AJK premier also condemned detention of Syed Ali Gillani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Yaseen Malik, Zafar Akbar Bhat and others and urged India to cooperate with UN human rights commission in investigation of mass graves and forced disappearances of Kashmiri youth in the held territory.

Demanding immediate end to the new killing spree, destruction of properties and illegal detentions of political activists in Kashmir, Prime Minister Haider reiterated the resolve of Kashmiri people to continue their struggle till India is vacated their occupied land.

Meanwhile, President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan termed July 13 as an important milestone in the history of Kashmir when 33 youth of the Kashmir offered supreme sacrifice of their lives and laid the foundation of Kashmir liberation struggle on this day in 1931. In a message, both President and Prime Minister said that the struggle started by Kashmiri youth on July 1931 will be continued till Kashmir is liberated from the illegal occupation of India and the people of Kashmir are given to decide their future with free will.

They said that India kept a major part of Kashmir under its military occupation for last 70 years but the people of Kashmir are resolute and determined to continue their struggle till their motherland is liberated from foreign occupation. They expressed their firm resolve to spare no effort for completion of the mission started by martyrs and ghazis 87 ago years on this day.