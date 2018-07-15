Share:

LAHORE: Owing to non-payment of nearly Rs1.5 billion dues, Pakistan Civil Aviation

Authority decided to suspend all its services at all airports of the country to Shaheen Air International flights from 16 July 2018 onward. CAA informed all foreign passengers who intend to travel in international flights of Shaheen Air International to make alternative arrangements from July 16 to onwards to avoid any inconvenience. Moreover, if Shaheen Air does not pay its outstanding dues despite the above suspension after 16th July, then all the services and facilities for all sectors of the airline including domestic and

international flight operations will be withdrawn accordingly.