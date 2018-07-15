Share:

Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority has taken serious notice of the Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad’s approval to transfers and postings, saying the authority rests with the Chairman and Member (Administration), The Nation has learnt.

In the absence of clear rules and regulations governing the employees transferred from CDA to MCI at the time of inception of MCI some years back, the state of confusion continues to prevail.

The authorities concerned are yet to evolve rules in clear terms to end the crisis.

According to a letter issued by the Director HRD, CDA on July 12, Staff Officer to Chief Officer, MCI issued certain posting/transfer of officers with the approval of Chief Officer, MCI which, it viewed as against the rules.”As per CDA Employees (Service) Regulations, 1992 and revised Schedule of Administrative Powers-2007, the authority for posting/transfer of officers from BS-16 to BS-19 rests with Chairman CDA and for employees in BS-1 to 15 is with Member (Administration)”, said the letter.

Furthermore, MCI does not have any service regulations to deal with such issues, the letter further explained.

The Director HRD further held that as per existing procedure, all proposals for posting/transfer of officers/officials will be dealt by the HRD Directorate, CDA after obtaining approval of the competent authority. “Hence the posting/transfer orders issued by the Staff Officer to Chief Officer, MCI are hereby withdrawn ab initio”, the letter said.

The director also asked all the concerned to obey the posting/transfer orders issued by the HRD directorate, failing which strict disciplinary action will be initiated against him in accordance with the CDA Employees (Service) Regulations, 1992.