ISLAMABAD:- Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, a renowned scholar and member Council of the Islamic Ideology(CII) has donated his one month salary for Dams Construction Fund.

In a letter to the chairman CII, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Allama Iftikhar Naqvi that Pakistan was facing acute shortage of water due to wrong policies of former rulers of the country, said a press release here on Saturday. The future of Pakistan can be protected only by preserving water resources for generations to come.

He appreciated Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar for taking initiative for construction of two dams.

The Allama added that Pakistan was under pressure of foreign debts, adding "Now, we have to overcome this situation by voluntary donations."

He also suggested launching of special campaign for getting rid of foreign loans.