Islamabad - Under section 144, Assistant Commissioner Rural in the Lohi Bher Revenue Circle has banned construction of houses on both banks of the river Swan for two months.

According to directive, there are reports that some people and housing societies are illegally constructing houses on both banks of the Swan which will narrow the width of the Swan and the eventual floods will cause the loss of lives and properties. However in the above-mentioned areas, the construction of houses, movement of construction material, loading and unloading have also been banned with immediate effect. Violators will be dealt with under the relevant law.