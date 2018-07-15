Share:

ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a letter to Ministry of Water and Power, directing not to carry out load shedding on 25th and 26th of this month.

The letter written by the Election Commission mentions not to carry out load shedding until the counting of the polls completes on July 25.The letter states that electricity supply should be ensured in all the cities of the country, so that electoral process remains unaffected.

Previously, ECP has issued details of the most sensitive polling stations in the general elections. According to the ECP, 17,007 polling stations were declared as highly sensitive. According to an ECP official, 5,878 of the polling stations declared as highly sensitive were in Sindh province, 5,487 in Punjab and Islamabad, 3,874 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, and 1,768 in Balochistan.

The official said total 85,307 polling stations, including 23,424 male, 21,707 female, 40,133 combined and 43 improvised ones, would be set up in all the four provinces, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and the Federal Capital to ensure better turnout on the polling day.He said 47,813 polling stations would be set up in Punjab, 17,747 in Sindh, 12,634 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,420 in Balochistan, 797 in the Federal Capital and 1,896 in FATA.

Likewise, 1,252 male, 1073 female, 2,052 combined and 43 improvised polling stations would be set up in Balochistan, 4,128 male, 3,600 female and 4,906 combined ones in KP, and 3,866 male, 3,599 female and 10,288 combined ones in Sindh. The official said the polling scheme consisted of name of constituency, name of polling station, name of electoral area, census block code, serial number of voters on the electoral roll in case electoral area is bifurcated, number of voters assigned to a polling station, including male, female and total number of polling booths allotted to a constituency.