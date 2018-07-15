Share:

CAIRO : An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced 24 members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood to life imprisonment over charges of inciting violence and terrorizing citizens, official news agency MENA reported.

Life sentence in Egypt is 25 years in prison. The case dates back to 2014, when 27 people affiliated to the Muslim Brotherhood organized a march in the Delta province of Sharqiya.

They were accused of throwing incendiary bottles, committing sabotage, hindering the traffic and distributing booklets against the armed forces and the police.

Three others were sentenced to three years in prison over the same charges.

Egypt has been witnessing anti-security attacks since the army-led ouster of the former Islamist leader Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Morsi’s Muslim Brotherhood was added to the terror list in 2014.

Morsi and other prominent figures of his group have received final verdicts varying from death to life sentences over charges of murder, violence and spying.