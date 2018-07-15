Share:

LOWER DIR - Five activists of Jamaat-e-Islami were injured when a rally led by its chief Sirajul Haq came under attack here Saturday.

Reportedly, shots were fired and stones were thrown at the JI rally from the Haveli of Awami National Party’s provincial assembly candidate, Bahadur Khan, in Lower Dir.

Sirajul Haq remained safe in the attack; however, his car was damaged due to stoning. The five JI workers who were injured in the attack were shifted to hospital for treatment.

JI Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif said the party’s youth wing rally was being taken out from Manda Dir to Timergara when it was attacked from Bahadur Khan’s Haveli. The police have registered a case against five workers each of both the parties.