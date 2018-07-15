Share:

Islamabad - People continue to pour in money for the fund set u by the Supreme Court for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had issued directives that the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams should start immediately, making an appeal to the countrymen, expatriates, to donate for the cause. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) opened the account for collecting donations for the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams which are now operational across the world at the respective bank branches.

People can donate ten rupees to the Supreme Court’s Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund by sending SMS from their mobile phones to 8000.

User shall type “dam” and send SMS to 8000 and an amount of ten rupees will be deducted for Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund and user will receive a message “App Ka Dus Rupey Supreme Court of Pakistan Dam Fund main denay ka Shukria”.

CII member donates one month salary for dams fund

Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, a renowned scholar and member Council of the Islamic Ideology(CII) has donated his one month salary for Dams Construction Fund.

In a letter to the chairman CII, Dr Qibla Ayaz, Allama Iftikhar Naqvi said that Pakistan was facing acute shortage of water due to wrong policies of former rulers of the country, said a press release here on Saturday. The future of Pakistan can be protected only by preserving water resources for generations to come. He appreciated Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar for taking initiative for construction of two dams. The Allama added that Pakistan was under pressure of foreign debts, adding “Now, we have to overcome this situation by voluntary donations.” He also suggested launching of special campaign for getting rid of foreign loans.