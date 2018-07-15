Share:

Trend of party songs turns election into festivity

ISLAMABAD: The emerging trend of preparing election campaign songs by most of the political parties ahead of general elections have turned the activity into a big festival especially for the youngsters who are attracted to visit the election camps for enjoyment purposes.

National songs have gained significant place in the history of Pakistan. Either it was war or any celebration moment, national songs have played vital role in inspiring, motivating and rejuvenating the nation with thought provoking messages.

The trend of playing national songs by political parties was started by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf during its sit-in in federal capital and got popularity among people after which other political parties started following the trend.

Conveying messages through genre of songs influence the people more instead of boring speeches of the political personalities, Amina Khizer, a young supporter of PTI said.

“Speeches with hard tone and harsh language cannot convey the message effectively and win the hearts of young voters, however, songs can positively impact their minds and hearts”, she said.

Qasim Ali, a supporter of Pakistan Muslim League (N) said: “We are a fun loving nation and we love to listen and focus on the messages disseminated in lighter not rigid way.

It is a human psychology that softness always creates deep impact on the hearts of people”.

Thanks to the trendsetters, election will be no more boring activity. Addition of musical representation for highlighting party manifesto and priorities will attract more voters to take part in the election process, he said.

It has been observed that all the major political parties including Pakistan Muslim League (N), PTI, Pakistan People’s Party, Awami National Party and Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) are hiring local singers for preparing songs for election campaign. This process will ultimately bring good business to the local singers, musicians and music studios across the country.–APP

Car stolen from Westridge

RAWALPINDI: A car was stolen in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police station here on Saturday morning.

According to details, Umair Ishtiaq lodged a complaint in Westridge Police Station that his Toyota Corolla bearing registration No LEH-15-2309 has been stolen from his residence by breaking the lock of garage in the vicinity of Valley Road, Westridge.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.–APP

River Gardens hosts free medical camp

ISLAMABAD: River Gardens Islamabad hosted a free Medical Camp on Saturday, from 9am to 1pm, organized by the River Gardens Welfare Society (RWS) in collaboration with the RIPAH International Hospital Islamabad. A large number of residents of the area availed medical facilities free of charges on the occasion, said a press release here.

RIPAH team comprising male and female doctors were led by Dr. Azhar.

Speaking on the occasion, president River Gardens Welfare Society Malik Khalid Mehmood, representatives of locals Dr Basharat Ali, Shahid Raza, Athar Goraya, Imran Hashim, Anjam Iqbal, Dr Farooq, Malik Rafique, Jawaid Alam and Syed Muzammil Hussain appreciated the RIPAH Hospital for arranging free medical camp which became a source of help for needy people. They told that the same camp shall be organized every month.