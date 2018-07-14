Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Earlier this year, it seemed a done deal that we would be seeing Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite after three decades, to bring Bill and Ted back to the big screen in a third adventure, titled ‘Bill And Ted Face The Music’. Dean Parisot would be serving as director, with a script in the works from original writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson. Fans got excited, and potential audiences awaited more news on the pair’s third flick. Details suggested that the film would see Bill and Ted as middle-aged men, with their dreams of becoming superstars and entering the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame shattered.