KARACHI - Lawyers observed a strike here on Saturday to mourn the death of several people in a terrorist attack in Mastung, Balochitsan,

On the call of the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) and the Karachi Bar Association (KBA), lawyers in Karachi and other parts of Sindh boycotted courts against the killing of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Nawabzada Siraj Raisani and 129 others in a deadly blast in Balochistan's Mastung district on Friday. A general body meeting held on this occasion was addressed by KBA office bearers, who expressed sympathy with the bereaved families of victims of the terror attack. The speakers demanded the federal government make every effort to arrest the attackers as well as their patrons and bring them to justice.