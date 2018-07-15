Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Mastung & Bannu and urged the government, security forces to deal the enemies of Pakistan with iron hands.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed and Vice President Zeshan Khalil in a special message from abroad, LCCI Acting President Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and Executive Committee Members said that entire nation is mourning on loss of hundreds of precious lives and standing shoulder to shoulder with their affected brothers & sisters in Mastaung, Bannu.

While terming Mastung, Bannu tragedies another “Black Day” for Pakistan, the LCCI office-bearers said that such anti-human acts cannot demoralize the nation.

They said that assassination of politicians and masses is an ugly conspiracy to create anarchy in the country therefore, the government should utilized all available resources to track down the conspirators. “Anti-Pakistani elements are not only want to create unrest in the country but are also trying to defame the soft image of the country”, the LCCI office-bearers said and added that assassination bid demands more strict measures.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the business community understands well that sincere and serious efforts are being made by the top brass of the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, and they have, in many ways, succeeded to uproot the menace to a great extent but new wave of terrorism has underlined the need for a big blow to the terrorists who want to destabilize Pakistan.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the business community would not stay behind and would extend all possible cooperation to the government and security forces the cause of national interests.

“It is not just a tragedy for Balochistan and KPK, it is a tragedy for the nation and every Pakistani is in a state of sorrow on the loss of precious lives of their brothers”, the LCCI office-bearers said and urged the government, security forces to remove the menace of terrorism without any mercy.