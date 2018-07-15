Share:

PESHAWAR - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police arrested an accused Muhammad Nabi allegedly involved in firing and killing of MPA Farid Khan in Hango in 2013.

According to CTD, the raid was carried out near Kohat bus station on Saturday. The accused was also wanted to police in bomb blasts in 2010 against Ghaniur Rahman and kidnapping of another person Mudassir. Provincial government had announced head money Rs0.5 million.

In the wake of repeated incidents of terrorism in the country, counter terrorism police have intensified their crackdowns against criminal elements wanted in various incidents of terrorism. CTD Police registered FIR and started an investigation.