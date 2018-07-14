Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Water level in the country’s largest AJK-based reservoir of Mangla dam is rising as its water level was recorded at 1121.50 feet against the maximum level of 1242 feet with live storage of 0.827 MAF, official sources said.

The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet, the sources told this correspondent on Saturday. The inflows of Jhelum River at Mangla was reported as 49200 cusecs with the outflows of 25000 cusecs from the Mangla reservoir. The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Saturday as under:

Indus River at Tarbela: Inflows 212800 cusecs and Outflows 140000 cusecs, Kabul River at Nowshera: Inflows 53800 cusecs and Outflows 53800 cusecs, Jhelum River at Mangla: Inflows 49200 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Chenab River at Marala: Inflows 88100 cusecs and Outflows 55100 cusecs.

Jinnah Barrage: Inflows 193200 cusecs and Outflows 188200 cusecs, Chashma Barrage: Inflows 191300 cusecs and Outflows 180000 cusecs, Taunsa Barrage: Inflows 181400 cusecs and Outflows 173100 cusecs, Panjnad Barrage: Inflows 10100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Guddu Barrage: Inflows 134900 cusecs and Outflows 96300 cusecs, Sukkur Barrage: Inflows 83500 cusecs and Outflows 35600, Kotri Barrage: Inflows 34400 cusecs and Outflows Nil.

Tarbela Reservoir: Minimum operating level 1386 feet, present level 1405.51 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.262 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla Reservoir: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1121.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.827 MAF.

Chashma Reservoir: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.051 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.