KARACHI - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Karachi President Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Saturday claimed that they would hold a biggest public gathering in Karachi’s history today (Sunday).

Addressing a presser at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Naeem said that their candidates are approaching the people through door-to-door campaign, meeting with shopkeepers and they are getting good response from Karachiites.

“The MMA will emerge as the biggest political force in Karachi after the general election as it had won five National Assembly seats at the time when the city was dominated by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). But now circumstances are being changed and the MMA will win big from Karachi,” he added. He also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of millions-rupee election campaigns being run on electronic media. Naeem was critic of the ECP for its code of conduct and accused it of biased.

Condemning the recent wave of terrorism in the country, the MMA leader was of the view that foreign hand was behind these activities, adding that spy agencies of America, Israel and India are facilitating terrorism in Pakistan.

“After participating in the gathering, the people of the city will give message to anti-Islamic forces that Karachi belongs to Islamist,” he added.

Meanwhile, welcome camps were established across the city and the people are invited to participate in the gathering.

Jamaiat Ulema Islam-F chief Maulna Fazlur Rehman, second-in-command and the Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Huq, Jamiat Ulema Pakistan’s Owais Shah Noorani and other leaders will address the workers in the gathering.