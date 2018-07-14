Share:

KAMALIA-Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal [MMA] District General Secretary Maulana Hassan Muawiyah vehemently condemned the terrorist attacks on Akram Durrani and Haroon Bilour.

Addressing a press conference here, he termed these terrorist attacks an attack on the people of Pakistan.

He stated that the enemies of Pakistan were trying to plunge the country into chaos by engineering such cowardly attacks. He demanded that the authorities concerned take notice of these incidents and punish the culprits behind the attacks.

ROBBED

Usman, resident of Kamalia, was robbed of Rs450,000 at gunpoint. He was passing through Zia Road near Kamalia-Rajana Road when six armed motorcycle riders stopped him and robbed him of the money.

Even though this is one of the busiest areas of the city, the robbers managed to flee away on motorcycles firing shots into the air.

A sense of panic spread among public and people remained at their houses all the day. Kamalia City police filed a case started investigation.