Share:

MULTAN-MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the current political scenario had forced him to think that unseen powers wanted postponement of elections.

Addressing a public gathering organised by MMA here, he said that the arrests of political workers in the name of accountability ahead of the general elections were dirty tactics of the establishment and bureaucracy.

“These dirty tactics are meant to block the way of democracy but we’ll stand in their way like an iron wall.”

He maintained that the accountability and arrests of political workers were a conspiracy to create anarchy in the country. He said that the politics of abuse and obscenity was western agenda. “But I want to tell these foreign powers that their dreams will never come true. We’ll get our country freed from the clutches of India-Israel alliance,” he declared.

He said that today the nation has to decide its future and it has to decide its representatives. He added that the coming elections were not a test of candidates but the voters because they needed to get rid of those who were imposed on the country for the last 70 years and they ruined the country, its economy and society.

“We’ll abolish interest-based financial system, make up trade deficit, get the country out of clutches of IMF and World Bank and protect our youth from obscenity,” he declared. He said that the nation could not make any new experiment after 70 years and it needed to choose eligible leadership. He said that the MMA had given the option to bring forth true and appropriate leadership.

He pointed out that India blocked our water, committed water terrorism against Pakistan and hatched a conspiracy to turn Pakistan into a desert. “Despite naked Indian water terrorism, our rulers failed to fight and present our case in international court and lost it,” he regretted. He said that it was unfortunate that no one told the nation about the importance of vote in last 70 years. He said that the ballot was not worth a mere electricity poll or transformer rather it was a weapon. “If the voter uses it in favour of bad people, it helps bad powers to overcome them,” he noted. He said that the MMA highlighted the importance of ballot and made the people aware of worth of vote.

He declared that the MMA would highlight ideological importance and identity of Pakistan in the world, adding that it was very important because Pakistan was created in the name of Kalma. He said that secular powers posed as if the country was a secular land but the MMA would thwart their conspiracies and foil secular system.

He said, “The country faced serious threats due to American hegemony as a result of which even our neighbours like Afghanistan and Iran were not our friends. He maintained that India was our enemy while China too had reservations. We claim to solve Kashmir issue but we did not have any policy. All political parties and parliament need to be on the same page to resolve Kashmir issue.”

He said that the nation needed to unite to uproot menaces like terrorism, sectarianism and religious extremism. He said that the protection of Khatam-e-Nubuwwat ideology is integral part of our faith and our responsibility. He said that former government attempted to amend Khatam-e-Nubuwwat declaration which was also confessed by PTI's Shafqat Mahmood, who disclosed that the amendment was done on behest of Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said that enforcement of Nizam-e-Mustafa is our destination as we wanted supremacy of Quran and Sunnah in the country. He warned that if anyone had a plan to postpone election under the pretext of terrorism, he should correct his mind. He asked judiciary, election commission, caretaker government and security institutions to strengthen their nerves and play their role for holding of free, fair and transparent elections on time. He said that a neat and clean democracy was solution to all problems faced by Pakistan. He said that the current wave of terrorism in the country was highly condemnable but it was final phase of this war and the nation could defeat terrorists through unity.

He said that the cancer of corruption badly harmed the country and weakened its foundations. He said that yesterday’s leaders were arrested today for corruption. He said that South Punjab was under clutches of landlords and waderas but the MMA would get this region free from their clutches. He said that we needed to implement ideology of Pakistan and Objective Resolution for steering the country out of crises. He said that we needed to protect Aqeeda Khatam-e-Nubuwwat.

He warned that the the US, Israel and India had formed a satanic alliance against Pakistan and only an eligible leadership could block their way. He declared that the MMA government would offer healthcare, education and employment facilities to the people besides getting the country rid of its foreign debts.

He made it clear that elections were the only option to change the leadership and any extra-constitutional step like judicial martial law would create further problems. He said that the country was faced with problems like shortage of healthcare and education facilities as well as non-availability of employment while on the other hand the rulers gave the country gifts like loans, interest and status quo. He pointed out that the farmers were faced with serious financial crisis and they failed to get appropriate price of their produce.

He said that construction of new dams had become inevitable for the country while creation of new provinces in terms of administrative units had also become very necessary.

MMA Punjab president Mian Maqsood Ahmad said that 90 per cent people of Pakistan wanted enforcement of Islamic code as they had rejected liberal and secularism. He declared that the people would reject those who betrayed Kashmiris and looted national wealth on july 25.

Allama Syed Taqi Naqvi, Kh. Moeen Uddin Koreja, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Muhammad Khan Laghari, Asif Mahmood Akhwani, Qari Ahmad Mian and others also spoke on the occasion.