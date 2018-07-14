Share:

SADIQABAD: The sun of 25th July will witness the victory of PML-N candidates, said former provincial minister and PML-N candidate for PP-267 Ch Muhammad Shafiq.

He stated these remarks during a meeting with delegations coming from different areas at Jinnah Town here the other day.

He said that the PML-N would win the upcoming election on the basis of its performance. He also claimed to have provided all the basic facilities of life at the doorstep of the people of Sadiqabad by completing development projects worth millions. "People are witness to our public welfare projects," he said, adding that the PML-N would continue serving the masses. On the occasion, Market Committee Chairman Haji Talib Hussain, General Councilor Tahir Zia and Aslam Bajwa were present.

Action demanded: Residents of Tillu area and surroundings are faced with a great ordeal due to shortage of canal water. Talking to The Nation, a local farmer namely Ch Asjad Chatta said that people were running out of water due to canal water theft in the area. "Lack of irrigation owing to canal water shortage poses an enormous threat to farmers' crops," he said, alleging that influential landlords were involved in canal water pilferage and exploiting the poor farmers.