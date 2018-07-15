Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau on Saturday summoned another accused, Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, for recording his statement in alleged illegal award of contract of the next generation mobile services.

According to the NAB summons, “Whereas, the inquiry has revealed that you are in possession of the information/evidence, which relates to the commission of the said offence. You are hereby again called upon to appear along with the job history on 19th July 2018 at NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad before Malik Zubair Deputy Director for recording your statement in the inquiry.”

Last week, former minister for information technology Anusha Rehman appeared before the NAB Rawalpindi to record her statement in the same case.

The NAB had summoned Rehman and former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority former chairman Syed Ismail Shah and others in the alleged illegal contract of 3G and 4G mobile service case.

On May 31, the NAB had also written a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board Revenue and the Election Commission of Pakistan to furnish bank accounts and assets details of the accused.

The bureau had also directed all the three departments to provide the said details about Rehman, Dar and Shah till June 4.

A NAB official said that billions of rupees were involved in the case.

In 2014, Pakistan raised $1.1 billion from 3-G and 4-G auctions. Several national and multinational companies were part of the bid. According to sources, the NAB had also issued summons to the PTA former chairman in the same case and he would soon record his statement.