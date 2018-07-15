Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif along with his mother Shahim Akhtar and sons Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz met with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in Adiala jail late on Saturday night.

In the meeting, which was arranged in the office of the jail superintendent, Nawaz Sharif expressed serious reservations over his trail in other corruption references pending in accountability court in jail and asked Shahbaz Sharif to raise the issue at all available forums including launching a campaign against the decision.

Maryam Nawaz’s daughter Mehar-un-Nisar along with her husband also visited her mother and father Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and maternal grandfather Nawaz Sharif in the jail. Adiala Jail officials said that the couple brought fruit and meals for the family members incarcerating in the jail.

Earlier in the morning, the legal team of Sharif also held a brief meeting with him and legal formalities for filing an appeal against their conviction in the Avenfield properties reference were finalized.

Shahbaz Sharif along with his family members landed at the Noor Khan Airbase on a special plane from where they drove to Adiala jail.

When they entered the jail compound with Hamza Shahbaz on the wheel of the black land cruiser, they were taken straight to the office of the jail superintendent a formal permission for the meeting had already been secured through Punjab Caretaker Home Minister Shoukat Javid.

It was the first meeting, the family members met with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz after they were taken to Adiala jail a day earlier on Friday.

Nawaz Sharif had already been granted B-Class in the jail but Maryam Nawaz refused to avail the facility and preferred to stay with ordinary prisoners in general cell. She through a hand-written application to the jail superintendent said that she would prefer to stay with general women prisoners and would take the meal served to them.

Party sources said that in the meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif the Friday’s episode of their landing at Lahore airport, their arrest and shifting to Islamabad on a special plane and finally landing in Adiala Jail came under discussion.

According to the sources, Nawaz Sharif asked Shahbaz Sharif to take a hard line against the arrest and intimidation of the party workers and leaders who wanted to accord him a welcome on his return.

Earlier, Shahbaz Sharif bitterly criticized the caretaker government for using force to crush the peaceful PML-N workers and leaders who wanted to welcome their Quaid.

Nawaz Sharif also wanted party leaders to highlight the government’s plan to conduct the trial of the rest of the corruption references against him in Adiala jail for which the law ministry had already issued a notification.

Nawaz Sharif termed the move a blatant violation of basic human rights and the rights of the citizens enshrined in the Constitution.

The sources in PML-N said that the legal strategy and the preparations of the party for upcoming general election also came under discussion at the meeting and it was decided that the party would fight its case on both legal and political grounds.

The legal team of Nawaz Sharif-led by Khawaja Haris was to file a writ petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the conviction of Sharif and other family members, but when the legal team reached back Islamabad the court time was off. Now the writ petition would be filed on Monday in the IHC, being an appellate court, seeking suspension of the sentence of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar.

Meanwhile, the legal team would also challenge the decision of the federal government to hold the trial of Sharif in the jail.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Law and Justice through an order shifted the trial of Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references to the Adiala jail.

According to a private TV channel, both Nawaz and Maryam have been allotted temporary prisoner numbers. Nawaz has been allotted 3421 and Maryam is prisoner number 3422.