ISLAMABAD - Agricultural exports of Pakistan values about $600 million, and it is projected that these exports can increase to $6 billion by the year 2030, as proper planning is on the way in order to meet the goal, local media reported.

Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed stated that he will likely give the charge of horticulture to the elected government after the general elections 2018.

According to his statement in the opening ceremony of Pakistan Horticulture Vision 2030 (PHV-2030) at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) head office, “The new government will not have to evaluate what to do.

“We would hand them the roadmap and tell them what needs to be done for the sector.” Vice-president FPCCI said.

Nowadays, Pakistan is facing extreme account deficits and diminishing foreign exchange reserves, making difficult for Pakistan to hike exports as it has adverse effect on the economy.

In the past 7 months, rupee value has depreciated at around 13%, resulting in higher inflation and upward trend in interest rates.

Pakistan’s agricultural exports for the period of year 2016-2017 values about $571 million. However, it is projected that there will be increase of about 10% to 15% for the year 2017-2018.