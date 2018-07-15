Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council on Saturday announced to observe a mourning day on July 14 and July 15 throughout the country against the successive tragic incidents of suicide attacks in Bannu and Mastung, killings 132 innocent people and injuring over 200 others.

PBC Vice-Chairman Kamran Murtaza and Chairman Executive Committee Shabbir Shar strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Akram Khan Durrani in Bannu in connection with his election campaign, killing four persons and injuring many others. The PBC also condemned the terrorist attack on a corner meeting of Balochistan Awami Party in Mastung in which more than 128 innocent persons including contestant for Provincial Assembly Siraj Raisani were martyred and more than 125 were seriously injured.

Lashing out at the caretaker federal and provincial governments for their utter failure to maintain the law and order situation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in particular and in the country in general, they have demanded of the government to arrest the culprits immediately and bring them to book at the earliest and award exemplary punishment to them.

While expressing solidarity and sympathies with members of the bereaved families, on behalf of the legal fraternity, they demanded substantial monetary compensation for bereaved families of the martyrs and the injured. They also demanded of the govt to take immediate steps ensuring that such tragic did not recur and evolve a foolproof practical strategy and plan for improving the law and order situation, especially during the general election throughout Pakistan.