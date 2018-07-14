Share:

MULTAN-PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed on Saturday that his party had won the legal battle against the corrupt and now it was going to win the political battle on July 25.

Addressing a public meeting here in UC 41, he added that Imran Khan had said that he would send Nawaz Sharif to Adiyala Jail and finally the latter had reached the jail.

He said that the looters of national kitty would have to pay for their crimes. He claimed that the narrative of Nawaz Sharif dismayed PML-N workers and therefore they did not come out to welcome him.

He added that a clear difference between the narrative of both the brothers could also be seen and no central leader of PML-N including Shehbaz Sharif reached airport. He said that Shehbaz Sharif terminated rally halfway and returned.

He said that Nawaz Sharif did not return to save the country rather he returned to become a political hero.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had serious money laundering allegations and he failed to produce anything before the court in his favour in nine months as a result of which he was convicted.

He claimed that Sharif family usurped nation’s Rs300 billion but the PTI would bring this money back.

He claimed that after Nawaz Sharif now it was Zardari’s turn.

He added that Zardari also had allegations for Rs70 billion money laundering and he would have to go to jail.

He asked people to elect honest, eligible and patriot leadership on july 25. He strongly condemned Mastung blast, and said that it was a conspiracy to sabotage the election.

He demanded security for the politicians and asked the caretaker government to make arrangements for the protection of politicians and political process.

– accused of dealing in party tickets

MULTAN-Former city president of PTI Dr Khalid Khakwani accused the PTI leadership of selling out tickets against heavy amounts and demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) take immediate notice of the political scam.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday, he said that he had waged Jihad against corrupt mafia in PTI. “It is highly astonishing for me to see the silence of ECP on this open sale of tickets. I don’t know why their eyes are shut,” he maintained.

He said that he had resigned from city presidentship and basic membership of PTI and joined PPP. He criticised Imran Khan and said that he violated party manifesto and rules by taking electables on board.

He said that Imran Khan reiterated that he would not do anything contrary to his manifesto but he forgot his words and adopted conventional method of politics.

He said that the distribution of tickets in PTI was highly unjust and party manifesto, workers sacrifices for and commitment with the party were set aside. He said that the tickets were issued on the basis of grouping.

He alleged that Shah Mahmood Qureshi deceived him thrice and did not give him ticket in 2013, by election and 2018. “Despite promises with me, ticket is issued to a corrupt man,” he alleged.

He said that a large number of disappointed workers had also quit PTI with him and he was thankful to the PPP for supporting him in election.