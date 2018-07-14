Share:

SIALKOT/NOORPUR THAL-The local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has damaged the ground by digging up dozens of big holes in Jinnah Stadium Sialkot in a bid to affix giant stands of lights, containers and chairs for today’s political show.

PTI chairman Imran Khan will address the public election meeting at Jinnah Stadium Sialkot. The PTI has made all the arrangements for this meeting.

The ground,pitches and cricket wickets were badly damaged as the dozens of the big sized vehicles and containers have also been parked on this ground.

When contacted, the officials concerned said that the district administration will collect all the charges for all of the damage to th estadium ground for repairing.

Local social, sports and political circles expressed grave concern over the critical situation.

They said it was the only cricket stadium in Sialkot which has been badly damaged by the PTI.

On the other side, PTI candidates including Malik Ehsanullah Tiwana for NA-94 and Sardar Shujjah Muhammad Khan for PP-84 urged people to vote for their party to bring prosperity and remove backwardness of their area.

Addressing a public gathering here, they asked the people to know the vital difference between the good and the bad for building up strong Pakistani nation. A large number of PTI workers also attended the gathering.