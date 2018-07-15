Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Development Authority directed owner of a private housing society Al-Moqeet City Phase-1, Chakri Road, Rawalpindi to stop illegal advertisements and development.

According to spokesman of RDA, Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, the authority issued notice to owner of Al-Moqeet City Phase-1, Chakri Road, Rawalpindi under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

The notice warned that if the development work and advertisement was not stopped immediately, RDA would seal the site office of the Al Moqeet City Phase-1, Chakri Road, Rawalpindi.

The Rawalpindi Development Authority advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorised Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses.

Director General (DG) RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal/unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any fear or favour.