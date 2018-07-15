Share:

KARACHI - “Reform, Transform and Perform” is motto of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P, says Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Announcing party’s manifesto for the general elections 2018 at Bahadurabad Club, Siddiqui said the Mastung attack shook the entire nation. MQM condemns the terror attacks and stands by families of people who lost their lives in the brutal attacks. MQM leaders Amir Khan, Dr Farooq Sattar, Nasreen Jalil, Faisal Sabzwari and Sardar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

He said that MQM represent the ninety eight percent of the middle class people those were being exploited by two percent ruling elite and party decision making body keeping its tradition had heighted and formulated the manifesto to bring out the down trodden people from crisis. MQM-P` manifesto has course of action for good governance including creation of new provinces, empower of local government, eradication of Quota System, betterment in Health and Education sectors, measures for elimination of terrorism from country, computation of fair Census, abolition the practice of forced disappearances, poverty alleviation and unemployment and others. He said that MQM-P desire eradication of political authoritarianism, abolition of feudal system and devolution of power to the grass root level with devolved local government system.

Talking about the formation of new provinces in the country, MQM convener said that under article 239 clauses 4 of the constitutions the limits of the provinces can not be altered unless it has been passed by the Provincial Assembly of the Province which is to be affected by a two third majority of vote. Furthermore under article 48 clauses of 6 and 7 new provinces can be formed if Prime Minister considers it necessary to hold referendum on any mater of national importance. Keeping in view the current situation and population MQM proposes creation of more provinces for better governance.

Mentioning Article 140 of the constitutions, Siddiqui said would full empower the elected representatives of local government as per constitution and devolve administrative, financial responsibilities to the elected representatives of local government. Whereas restoration of Karachi Status as fully autonomous Metropolitan Corporation abolishing the unnatural six districts would more benefit the port city, he added. He said that Quota System ended in 2013 but the former Sindh ruling party kept using it unconstitutionally. This discrimination act considers biggest injustice with the citizen as it has gulfed between rural and urban population. MQM demands permanent end of Quota System and third party audit of past years as share of 40 percent was not given to urbanites.

Expressing concern over census, he said that MQM-P raised voice over injustice with the urban population of Sindh as they were shown less in the census while delimitation is still questionable. MQM would strive to get census fraud corrected and also the number of constituencies that Urban Sindh deserves.

Proposing strategy for forced disappearances, Siddiqui propose that a potent commission of missing person be formed and all those missing should be produced before such commission whereas the commission should send all the cases to court where the accused are prosecuted and sentenced if found guilty.

On the occasions MQM-P convener also narrated the party proposals in the sectors of education, health, law and order, industries and labour, energy, foreign affairs, agriculture and irrigation, judiciary, media and freedom of expression, information technology, overseas Pakistanis, women and marginalized segments, environment, youth, culture and sports and social welfare.