KARACHI - The caretaker Federal Minister for Finance Dr. Shamshad Akhter has said that economic growth of the country is expected to remain 5.8 percent in the current financial year. She was speaking during her visit to the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi Saturday.

The Finance Minister said that agriculture, industrial and services sectors of the country are being developed. She said deficits cause to slow down the pace of economic development.

The Finance Minister said that at the moment, the demand of investment is 15 point 6 percent which should be doubled to make positive effect over exports. She said that we also need to expand our tax net as a very small portion of our population pays taxes. Shahshad Akhter pointed out a huge gap between income and expenditure that need to be mitigated.

Earlier, SBP held a press conference to explain arrangements made at its field offices and bank branches across the country to receive donations for Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund.

The fund was established on the instructions of Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar. Sharing details, SBP Deputy Governor Shamsul Hasan said accounts have been opened in all SBP (BSC) field offices, commercial banks and microfinance banks.

He clarified that donations can be made online through internet/ATM banking or other channels besides cash deposits at counters of banks as well as from overseas.

In case of any query or difficulty in making donations, public may contact SBP Helpline at UAN 111-727-273. Commercial banks can also be contacted on their respective helplines in this regard. Awareness SMS for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund are also being sent out to customers.