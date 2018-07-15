Share:

KARACHI - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) candidate in PS-87 Shareef Ahmed Khanzada died in a road accident and was laid to rest at a local graveyard on Saturday.

Khanzada sustained severe injuries on Friday when he was reportedly hit by a fast moving truck near at National Highway. He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment but succumbed to injuries.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered by the TLP Sindh Ameer Mufti Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi in which a large number of party workers, relatives and neighbors were also present.

The TLP chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, in his video message, condoled the tragic death of candidate and said that the party stands with family members in this hard time.

He died struggling for great mission, may Allah Almighty accept his efforts and give strength and patience to bereaved family to bear this huge loss, Rizvi prayed.

The election in PS-87 expected to be postponed after the TLP Sindh asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to do so.

OUR STAFF REPORTER