ISLAMABAD-slamabad police on Sunday arrested 18 outlaws including five gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered cash, gambling tools, bike and weapons from their possession, said a police spokesman.

On a tip off, Superintendent of Police (Saddar) constituted a special team under supervision of the SHO Tarnol to raid at a gambling den operating in the area. The team nabbed five gamblers later identified as Jabber, Sajjad, Maila, Fida and Shoukat. The police team recovered stake money, mobile phone, bike, gambling tools and one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from their possession, according to the police.

Meanwhile, Secretariat police arrested Ilyas and recovered 550 grams hashish from him while the police arrested 10 persons for violation of section 144. Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad police arrested Akash Ahmed and Shah Rukh and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed said that all station house officers have been directed for effective crackdown against those involved in crime especially drug-peddling activities. He has asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of such menace.

He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis. He said that menace of drug-peddling would not be allowed in educational institutions or anywhere else in the city.

The DIG also asked all police officials to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

Meanwhile, Shehzad Town police reunited one and half year old girl with her parents. The girl had gone missing last day in Firash Town area. Zayat, a resident of Firash Town, Islamabad lodged a report with Shehzad Town police that his 3-year-old son and one and half year old daughter went to a nearby shop to take some edibles. He said that his son returned home after a while but his daughter Minha did not come back.

A police team searched the girl in shops and hospitals and made announcements through mosques about the missing girl. Finally, the police team succeeded to trace the girl from the area and reunited her with parents.