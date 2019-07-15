Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Pirmahal police registered a case on the complaint of a jeweller of Pirmahal against Pirmahal Anjuman Tajran office-bearers Tariq Kotli Wala, Riaz Irfan, Boota Naeem and 15 others for allegedly harassing him on refusal to shut his jewellery shop in main bazaar on Saturday. He added in the First Information Report that he was not agreed with the Anjuman’s strike call and opened his shop. But the accused forced him to close his business. No arrest had been made so far.