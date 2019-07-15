Share:

KATHMANDU - The death toll in Nepal from flash floods and landslides in the past three days has risen to 47, with dozens more injured or missing, according to the Nepalese government.

Incessant monsoon rains have pounded many areas in the mountainous country since Thursday, submerging large areas of land, inundating homes and destroying bridges and roads across the country. A home ministry statement on Sunday said 47 people had been confirmed dead and 28 injured; it also said 29 people were missing.

Television channels showed roofs of houses submerged in flood waters in the southern plains and people wading through chest-deep water with their belongings on their heads. Officials said in some areas rains had eased, but some rivers in the eastern part of the country were still above flood level.