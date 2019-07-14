Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 925 prisoners of Central Jail Adiala were screened at a special medical camp. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Rashid Khan on Sunday said that 925 prisoners were screened for Hepatitis C and 54 were found positive while 5 were diagnosed with Hepatitis B. Dr Rashid said that free-of-cost tests of Hepatitis B/C and HIV Aids were being carried out at the camp, adding that medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment were also being provided.

The CEO health said that 11 officials of district health authority including medical officers, dispensers and computer operators were performing duties at the camp. He said that Punjab government was committed to provide the best health care facilities to the residents at their doorstep, adding that the camp would continue till July 20.