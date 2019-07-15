Share:

PESHAWAR - Embraced with different climatic zones and forests ecologies from lofty mountain of K2 to the sea-level of Karachi. Besides, having diversity of weather, soil, temperature, rainfall and wind velocity, Pakistan is a unique country with abundance of bees-flora plants being visited by millions of honeybees to produce quality honey for domestic and foreign consumers.

Pakistan is endowed with more than 700 plants mostly bees-flora including oranges, peaches, citrus, acacia, maize, cotton, clover, bair, serson, loquat, shain, kalongi, mosquite, shisham, sunflower, phulai and mustard found in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, which are attracting millions of indigenous and exotic honeybees every year. Chakwal, Mianwali, Gujarkhan, Attock, Sargodha, Duska, Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Pathoki, in Punjab, Karak, Kohat, Swat, DI Khan, Chitral, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Bannu, Hazara, Malakand, Turbela, Haripur in KP, Quetta, Ziarat, Naseerabad, Kalat in Balochistan and Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpur Khas and Hyderabad in Sindh are epicenters of bees-flora plants attracting beekeepers from across country. Pakistan is the only country in South Asia where 10 new small and big jungles were raised with a record plantation of 1.2 billion plants under PTI Govt. flagship Billions Trees Afforestration Project (BTAP) during last five years besides mangroves plantation on 160,000 hactares at coastal belts in Sindh and Balochistan achieved to offset the looming threats posed by climate change to the little creature.

“Pakistan is a home to four famous honeybees including Apis Cerana (small bee), Apis Dorsata (wild bee), Apis Flori (little bee) and exotic Apis Mellifera having about 450,000 colonies with capacity to produce 12,000 metric ton honey per year,” said Dr. Ghulam Sarwar, Director Honeybees Research Institute (HBRI), National Agriculture Research Council (NARC), Islamabad while talking to APP. Following decrease of population of Apis Flori and Apis Dorsata commonly known “Swat bees” due to erratic patterns of weather, Apis mellifera was imported to Pakistan from Australia in 1977 owing to her speedy growth and increased honey production’s power.