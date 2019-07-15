Share:

HAFIZABAD - Local citizens have called upon the government to impose a ban on the private practice by in-service doctors to end fleecing of patients and ensure better healthcare in the government hospitals.

According to a survey conducted by the reporter, most of the in-service physicians and surgeons have either set up their own clinics or joined private hospitals/clinics where they fleece the hapless patients. They often advised their patients in the government hospitals to visit their clinics for better treatment.

Meanwhile, DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rehan Azhar said that four emergency wards have been established for children, heart, maternity and ordinary patients to remove difficulties to the patients due to heavy rush.

He further said that ten parchi counters including six for women have been set up to facilitate the out-door patients.

BIKER KNOCKED TO DEATH

A young villager was killed on the spot when a Sialkot-bound Bus (G-6024) knocked his bike near Jalalpur Chowk on Pindi Bhattian Road.

According to police source, Zulfiqar Ali, son of Muhammad Jamil, was on the way to his village on Pindi Bhattian Road on a bike when a bus hit him. As a result he sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. The bus driver fled the scene, leaving the bus behind.

The police have registered a case against the driver at large and impounded the bus.