RAHIM YAR KHAN - Two persons including a policeman were killed while two others were injured in front of Kot Sabzal police station on national highway some 56km from here on Sunday noon.

Police sources said that head constable of Bhong police station Mumtaz Billa was sitting with his friends at a shop in Iqbal Market when two burqa clad persons came on a motorcycle and opened fire on them. As a result, Mumtaz Billa and one of his friends died on the spot while his two other friends were injured and were rushed to THQ Hospital Sadiqabad. Police spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa told The Nation that names of the dead and injured would be confirmed soon. Heavy contingents of police reached Kotsabzal located at Punjab-Sindh border on national highway. Randhawa told that police were chasing the criminals who killed the policeman and his friend, adding that they would be arrested soon.