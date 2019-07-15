Share:

The Department for International Development (DFID) on Sunday discredited a report published by the Mail on Sunday in which it was alleged the Sharif family had laundered quake victims’ aid money and had embezzled tens of millions of pounds of public money to Britain.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and his family stole British taxpayers’ money to aid earth quack victims.

But sharif family refused this money laundering allegation,and justified that this money aid have been utilize to established to built schools and shelter to earth quake victims .

The DFID added it has given The Mail on Sunday some background on its work in Pakistan

However DFID’s work is lifting millions of the poorest people out of poverty whilst improving stability and security in both the UK and Pakistan, which ultimately benefits the UK as well. Over 10 million children in primary schools – including 4.7 million girls have benefited from UK education programmes since 2011.

Over 5.8 million children in secondary schools, including 2.7 million girls, have also benefited from our work,” it said, adding the UK has supported over 8 million people in Pakistan following natural disasters and conflict since 2011.