Rawalpindi-Dilapidated buildings in various localities of the city mostly inhabited by middle and lower-middle class families pose a serious threat to the lives of residents during the monsoon season.

A survey revealed that majority of dilapidated buildings were located in Raja Bazaar, Kaalan Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Babra Bazaar, Bagh Sardaran, Dingi Koi, Ratta Amral, Purana Qila, Murree Road and in the cantonment areas. Latif, owner of one such building in Purana Qila, said that they had no resources to reconstruct the house in which they were living. Most of the people living in old houses do not want to leave their ancestral properties.

“This is property of my forefathers and I don’t want to leave this place. I have an emotional attachment to this old structure,” said Nadeem, owner of an old building in Raja Bazaar.

In the past, gloomy incidents claimed billions of rupees of loss and precious human lives perished due to collapse of such buildings.

Meanwhile, City District Government Rawalpindi claimed that all arrangements had been completed to cope with the flood situation and all available resources would be utilized to provide relief to the flood stricken people.