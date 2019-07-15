Share:

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has called cabinet meeting today to discuss the overall political and economic situation in the country, sources said on Sunday. According to informed sources, the prime minister wants to take important decisions on national issues before leaving on his three-day official visit to the United States. The sources further said that apart from other issues, the Federal Cabinet is likely to discuss the Reko Diq contract and a hefty amount of $5.8 billion penalties imposed on Pakistan by an international tribunal in a case filed by the contractor. Prime Minister Imran Khan has already directed to form a commission of inquiry to probe and fix responsibility in the Reko Diq case against Pakistan in an international tribunal.