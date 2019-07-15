Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government was making all-out sincere to provide better facilities to Haj pilgrims.

She stated this while addressing the participants of a special ceremony held at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) to see off Haj pilgrims here on Sunday.

She said that the immigration facilities had been provided to Haj pilgrims in Pakistan under Road to Makah Project. She further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to turn Pakistan into a welfare state like “Riasat-e-Madina”. She stressed the need for following “Uswa-e-Hassana” for success in this world and Hereafter. She added that the government was struggling to uphold rule of law and justice in the country by strengthening national institutions.

Later, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan saw off second Haj flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for Saudi Arabia from SIAL. A special ceremony was held at the airport where the minister met male and female Haj pilgrims. She presented them Haj gifts.

Senior PIA officials, SIAL Chairman Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, Vice Chairman Afzal Shaheen, SIAL CEO Maj-Gen (r) Abid Nazir, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Kh Masud Akhtar, SIAL Public Relations Manager Abdul Shakur Mirza and leading people from business community were present on the occasion.