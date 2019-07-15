Share:

HAFIZABAD - A young girl was allegedly abducted by three persons at gunpoint here near Kot Kansi Ram the other day. According to Saifullah, son of Khan Muhammad, he was working in the fields. His wife and daughter were bringing lunch for him when three armed accused, riding a vehicle allegedly abducted his daughter Areej at gunpoint, by bundled her in the car and drove off to an unknown location. The police have registered a case against Imran, son of Akbar and two others but failed to arrest any of the accused persons.