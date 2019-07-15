Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Gojra Saddr police registered a case against three men for raping a girl on Sunday. According to FIR, complainant Tariq of Chak 360/JB told the police that his sister M was alone at home when accused including Mushtaq Taj, Mushtaqullah and their one unidentified accomplice forced their entry into the house and Mushtaq Taj raped his sister at gunpoint. When contacted, police said Mushtaqullah had been arrested and search for others was underway.