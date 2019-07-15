Share:

GUJRANWALA/ SARGODHA /DERA GHAZI KHAN - The education boards of different districts Sunday announced names of the position holders of Secondary School Certificate annual examination 2019.

In Gujranwala, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) announced the position holders of secondary examination 2019. According to the board press release, Muntaha Bashir of Talent Kids Campus, Peoples Colony Gujranwala, grabbed first position by securing 1090 marks, Tooba of Angles School System Sialkot stood 2nd with 1088 marks while M Nauman of Govt High School Kidhar Mandi Bahauddin and Abdul Wahab of Ghazali Model High School Phalia got third position by securing 1087 marks each. Detailed results will be announced by BISE Gujranwala on July 15 (today).

In Sargodha, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) announced the names of position holders of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) annual examination 2019. Five girl students grabbed first three positions in the board.

According to details, Laiba Iftikhar (Roll No. 610330) of KCP Girls Higher Secondary Joherabad stood first overall with 1089 marks while Asaver Gul (Roll No. 610349) of KCP Girls Higher Secondary School Joherabad also shared the first position with 1089 marks. Ayesha Nawaz (Roll No. 600075) of Dare Arqam Girls High School Bhakkar achieved second position with 1085 marks. The third position was shared by three girl students as Aliza Haider (Roll No. 600041) of District Public Girls High School Bhakkar gained 1083 marks; Rushan Zahra Rizvi (Roll No. 600814) of Allied School Bhakkar got 1083 marks; and Fatima Asama (Roll No. 103518 of Dare Arqam Girls School Joherabad also obtained 1083 marks.

In science group (boys), Syed Zeeshan Nasir of PAF College Sargodha stood first with 1080 marks. Hassan Ali of Govt High School Darya Khan obtained 1079 marks and grabbed second position which was shared by other two students, namely Mohsin Yar Gondal of Dare Arqam School Sargodha with 1079 marks and Asfand Yar Ahmed of Sanai School Sargodha with 1079 marks. Sajjad Hussain of Govt Model High School Bhakkar gained 1078 marks for third position while Faizan Hussain of PAF College Sargodha also shared third position with 1078 marks.

In science group (girls) Laiba Iftikhar, Asaver Gul stood first; Ayesha Nawaz came second; while Aliza Haider, Rushan Zahra Rizvi and Fatima Asama obtained third position.

In humanities group (boys), Khalas Khan of Govt High School Pelowance Khushab achieved first position with 1039 marks. Private student Rehan Ali obtained second position with 1016 marks and another private student Rizwan Zakki got 991 marks for third position. In humanities group (girls) Hamna Younas of Sanai School Sargodha obtained first position with 1054 marks. Raheela Kishwar of PAEC Foundation Chashma (Mianwali) stood second with 1049 marks while Areeba Shehbaz of Sanai School Sargodha gained 1048 marks for third position.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) announced names of the position holders of SSC Annual Examination 2019.

As per official result gazette of BISE DG Khan, Maham Ashraf of Sardar Kauray Khan Public Girls Higher Secondary School Muzaffargarh secured 1092 marks out of total 1100 and stood first. Aliha Fatima of Kids Heaven Girls Secondary School, Kot Adu (Muzaffargarh) secured 1091 marks and stood second. Hooria Fatima of Divisional Public Girls High School, Dera Ghazi Khan, secured 1089 marks and stood third overall.

Reyan Khan stood first, M Sufyan came second while Syed Jaon Abbas and Mushahid Ali Shahid jointly grabbed third position in the category of highest positions among boys science group.

Maham Ashraf stood first, Aliha Fatima came second while Hooria Fatima grabbed third position in the category of highest positions among girls science group. Talha Khan stood first, Ziaur Rehman came second while Syed Abdullah obtained third position in the category of highest positions among boys general group.

Sana Yasmeen grabbed first position, Zahra Batool stood second while Memoona Maryam came third in the category of highest positions among girls general group.