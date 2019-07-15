Share:

KAMALIA - PML-N leader Ch Asadur Rehman commented on recent political events at a press meet here the other day. He said that some anti-democratic elements had always hindered development of the country by destabilising democratic governments. “Pakistan has lagged behind in economic growth because of these tactics. PML-N government had taken national development index to 5.8 despite all conspiracies, but the current government has taken it down to 3.2,” he said. He added: “Businesses are closing, people are not getting new jobs, and the nation is heading towards downfall instead of progressing. If good people are in power, why there is no growth. If PML-N’s corruption is over, why is the country going towards destruction?”

He said that the current government had made Pakistan a nation of beggars, adding that it was involved in implicating members of the opposition in false cases. He said that freedom of the press was being suppressed, adding that the PTI had ruined the sanctity of vote and judiciary. He said: “If video of the judge is false, there is no need to remove him. Removal of the judge proves that the video is real.” He stated that courts had been working under pressure of the government, but even then the courts had a good reputation and honour. He claimed that people did not trust decisions of the accountability court.

STRIKE

Sarafa association, fertiliser and pesticide dealers and power looms unions of Kamalia held a city-wide strike the other day to protest increase in taxes. Trader union dealers demanded that the government should withdraw excessive taxes.

Two trader unions, however, had announced that they would not participate in the protest. Due to which some small markets remained open.