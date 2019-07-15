Share:

LAHORE : Widesprea`d rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed the city on Sunday. The Met Office forecast heavy rains from July 18 in the city that recied.

The city received 40mm rain. Civic bodies – Wasa and Lesco –came under fire because of delay in draining out rainwater from low-lying areas and failure to ensure smooth supply of power. The Met office forecast widespread rain with windstorm is expected in Lahore, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu.