ISLAMABAD-Development activities at Park Enclave have been restarted and are in full swing. After awarding contract of residual work at the project, the contractor has started mobilizing the machinery. The contractor has been directed to complete the development work within given time frame.

Under this project, remaining infrastructure development in the Park Enclave would be carried out. The scope of the project includes construction of remaining roads, installation of sewerage, drainage, supply and other facilities in the residual area which is around 8% of the project. In this context, the contractor after deployment of machinery and establishment of camp office will restart joint survey in the area to be developed.

The CDA member engineering is personally supervising the development activities in the project while project director is ensuring his presence at the site.

In the meanwhile, work on the bridge at the Park Enclave is also being carried out at fast pace. In this context, geo-technical investigation has been completed while test pile is in progress. After finalization of test pile, work on the main pile would be taken up. Meanwhile, ‘nullah’ protection works are also in progress. The stipulated completion time of the project is March 2020; however, the CDA management has directed the project director to make efforts so that the bridge could be completed ahead of time.

Park Enclave had become another stalled project of the Authority. However, after taking up the stalled sectors, the incumbent management took consolidated steps which resulted in restarting development activities in the Park Enclave and other project.