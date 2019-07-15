Share:

The multi-purpose Mohmand dam will be ready before the flood season of 2024 as work is in full swing.

Official sources told APP that as per PC-1, the estimated cost of the dam is two hundred and ninety one billion rupees and it would take around five years to complete.

They said Water and Power Development Authority would provide sixty-seven per cent fund for the project while remaining thirty-seven per cent would be provided by the government.

On completion, the project will store about 1.2 million acre feet of water, generate eight hundred megawatt of low-cost hydel electricity and help mitigating floods in Peshawar, Charsadda and Naushera.