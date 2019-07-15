Share:

Former president Asif Ali Zardari 's physical remand has been extended until July 29th on Monday by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the fake accounts case.

Zardari was produced before the court accountability court, amid tight security, as his 13-day physical remand expired today.

During the hearing, the bureau requested another extension in the physical remand of Zardari. NAB prosecutor said that they needed more time to investigate the case. The court accepted the request and granted the physical remand of Zardari till July 29.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari in June, in a reference related to Park Lane Properties probe.

The charges entail that the former president took out a loan from the National Bank of Pakistan in the name of Parathon, which was transferred to a private bank account.

It was also revealed that he had also fabricated documents to comply with the loan policy and coaxed the NationalBank into loan approval.