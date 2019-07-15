Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday, has decided to freeze assets of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in illegal properties case.

NAB has written a letter to launch an inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif . Moreover, NAB has also written to investigate the undeclared properties and luxury vehicles owned by the PML-N President.

The decision came a day after UK-based publication Daily Mail alleged the involvement of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif , in a money laundering scandal.

According to a report published in the Daily Mail , Britain's Department for International Development (DFID) had transferred £500 million of UK taxpayers' money as an aid for the victims of earthquake during the tenure of Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister.

The legal documents disclosed that Shahbaz's son-in-law received about £1 million from a fund established to help the victims of the earthquake, to which DFID gave £54 million from UK taxpayers.